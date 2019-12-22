On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Thisafternoon we look at how to raise high-flying children, 50 years of Sesame Street music, the young refugee taking on Elon Musk, DNA solving cold cases and the joy of pasta all'amatriciana.
Secret of success: Esther Wojcicki on how she raised three world-beating children
Esther Wojcicki is the mother of three wildly successful women: Susan, 50, her eldest, was employee No 16 at Google and since 2014 has been the chief executive of YouTube. Her younger sister Anne, 45, founded the in-home genetics testing company 23andMe. Janet, 48, the middle sister, is a professor of paediatrics at the renowned medical school of the University of California, San Francisco.
Nine years ago, on the streets of Zagreb, there was a drag race. One of the participants was driving the new Tesla Roadster. The other car was a 26-year-old BMW, driven by a Bosnian-born former refugee, who only converted it to electricity because he could not afford to put in a new petrol engine.
I first encountered amatriciana in 1976, shortly after I had come to live in Rome. Ever since, I have been preparing the dish at home according to the recipe in Marcella Hazan's The Classic Italian Cook Book.