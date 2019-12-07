Aerial footage captured a "firenado" that formed on Saturday in the Bundamba suburb of Ipswich, Queensland, shows what is one of the more than 100 fires currently raging across eastern Australia.
Firefights are racing against the clock battling the bushfires this weekend — with forecasts predicting a week of soaring temperatures.
Fire in Queensland, where the "firenado" was recorded, is spreadly rapidly across dry grassland, threatening homes.
Queensland state authorities have issued an emergency warning to residents.
In New South Wales, a "megafire" is still burning out of control north of Sydney and it could take weeks to put out.
Temperatures have soared past 40C and Sydney has been shrouded in toxic smoke for weeks, which has turned the sky orange.
Fires are currently raging across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania.
New South Wales Fire chief Rob Rogers told ABC: 'We cannot stop these fires, they will just keep burning until conditions ease and then we'll try to do what we can to contain them.
"These will take many weeks to put out – and only when we get good rain," he added.