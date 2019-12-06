A TikTok user believed to be the younger brother of controversial Gold Coast Young LNP leader Barclay McGain has posted a video of himself purportedly egging the recently suspended teenager.

Mr McGain, 19, was suspended from the party earlier this week after a poorly thought-out video was posted to social media showing him interviewing schoolies on the Gold Coast.

At one particular moment in the video, which was not broadcast live, Mr McGain laughs at a racist comment from one interviewee about indigenous Australians.

"We've gotta stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel for god's sake," the schoolie said with his arm draped over Mr McGain's shoulder.

The schoolie who made the comment was later revealed to be an LNP volunteer, news.com.au reports.

A recent article from indigenous educator and historian John T. Patten claims there is evidence of wheel-like discs used as target practice for hunting, but they weren't fitted to axles to create carts or wagons due to an unfavourable terrain and a lack of appropriate animals to tow them.

The Gold Coast Young Liberals are in hot water after a racist remark about indigenous people was filmed and posted on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

"If you were to be thrown back in time 300 years, along with a wheelbarrow, complete with the wooden wheels they had when first fashioned, how useful do you think the wheelbarrow would be, either to you, or anyone else? You'd be standing in an environment strewn with obstacles and burdened with an apparatus which would only slow you down," Mr Patten wrote on Aboriginal education website Koori History .

Shortly after the first video was released, another was uncovered showing Mr McGain using racial slurs in front of the Great Wall of China.

"I promise I won't grab them by the pussy," Mr McGain said, impersonating US President Donald Trump.

"We're going to build the greatest wall, it is going to be to keep out the Mexicans, not the Mongolians, or the chikedy chongs, not Genghis Khan bing bong, bing bong," Mr McGain continued, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The schoolies video has sparked wide condemnation, and the LNP's Disputes Committee is investigating, as Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington made abundantly clear earlier this week when asked to give her opinion.

A TikTok video showing LNP head Barclay McGain egged by his younger brother. Photo / Supplied

"This is inappropriate and the party is taking action," Ms Frecklington said five times in the space of a minute on Tuesday without providing any further detail to reporters who continued to question her about it.

She apologised for the comments in the video the next day after 24 hours of criticism.

Queensland Environment, Science and Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch, who herself is indigenous, said the Opposition Leader should address the issue and whether the views expressed by the two young LNP figures were representative of the party.

"These kinds of views should not be allowed to simmer within any organisation. It's disturbing on many levels," Ms Enoch said.

But not everyone is waiting for the LNP to investigate before calling it out.

"So my brother is kinda racist …" a TikTok video shared by an account purporting to be Mr McGain's younger brother said.

"So on behalf of Australia," the video continues over footage of an egg being taken out of a fridge.

In the next shot a young man is shown approaching another man, believed to be Mr McGain, lying on a pool recliner with a hat over his face.

The younger man removes the hat and smashes an egg on Mr McGain's forehead before the video abruptly ends.

An account believed to belong to Mr McGain was tagged in the description of the video along with the hashtag #eggboy, a reference to teenager Will Connolly, who posted a video of himself egging then Senator Fraser Anning after comments he made about Muslims following the Christchurch massacre earlier this year.