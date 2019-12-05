Multiple victims have been reported in an active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.
Several civilians are among the gunshot victims, Hawaii News Now reports.
Three people have been taken to hospital so far.
The base has been placed in lockdown and a PA system is urging people to take cover.
Base personnel also received text messages alerting them of the situation.
Witnesses told Hawaii News Now that the shooting happened at Drydock 2.
First responders were called to the scene about 2:30pm local time.
A spokesman said the situation was still unfolding, but it wasn't immediately clear if a gunman was being sought.