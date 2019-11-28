By RNZ

There's been another six deaths in Samoa's measles epidemic, bringing the toll to 39.

All but four of the deaths are children under the age of four, including the six who died in the past 24 hours.

And 190 people with the disease remain in hospital, including 25 critically ill children and pregnant women.

Latest update: 2,936 measles cases have been reported since the outbreak with 250 recorded in the last 24 hours. To date, 39 measles related deaths have been recorded. Since the Mass Vaccination Campaign on 20 Nov 2019, the Ministry has successfully vaccinated 44,907 individuals. pic.twitter.com/ZsqRGj9tNQ — Government of Samoa (@samoagovt) November 28, 2019

A mass vaccination campaign is underway with dozens of New Zealand and Australian nurses in Samoa to assist.

Samoa's top health official predicted on Wednesday the worst was still to come.

Director General of Health, Leausa Dr Take Naseri, said more children needed to be reached.

"We are still not satisfied with the coverage of the six months to the four years. We still haven't crossed 40 percent of that age group.

"The other age groups are doing steadily, but we are still worried that most of the kids are not coming forward or not being brought by their parents."