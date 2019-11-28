WARNING: Graphic content

A former lunch companion of Jeffrey Epstein has revealed the paedophile bragged, during lunch, about performing a bizarre, and potentially fatal, sex act on women.

According to the lunch date, he allegedly described the sex act while the two enjoyed lunch in California.

Epstein, who was found dead in a jail cell in August, told a victim he had an extreme need for sex. Court papers quote him as saying his need was "biological, like eating".

The woman who had lunch with Epstein has opened up about his claims, saying he spent the entire meal boasting about what he did with his sexual partners.

"We were at a masked carnival in Palm Beach when I was first introduced to Epstein — but I had no idea who he was," the woman told The Sun.

"He invited me to join him for dinner the next day. There were 16 of us in a private room and Epstein was sat to my left with a young girl by his side."

He then proceeded to brag about the bizarre sex act, that doctors warn can be fatal.

She said the atmosphere at the table was "a bit cooler" after he boasted about his sex acts and he left with a young girl soon after that.

