A mall in California is on lockdown after at least two people were shot, reports say.

Police surrounded the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California, following the shooting.

DEVELOPING: Shooting inside Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California; massive police response—local media reports at least 2 injured



pic.twitter.com/YKeDEP1K5c — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2019

Bakersfield Police said at least two people were shot, according to ABC News.

Video of the reported shooting featured screams as peiople in the mall panicked, and footage of a person falling to the ground.

One Twitter user wrote: "We're on our way to the plaza valley my brother called crying cause he lost his friends because they heard gun shots in the mall. I'm literally shaking please be safe."

Crowds of people can also be seen running for their lives in the video.

A witness who works in the mall told ABC News that he saw a group of "kids' arguing just before his shift.