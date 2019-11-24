Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Paris yesterday to demand a national wake-up call and more government investment to prevent deadly domestic violence against women, a problem President Emmanuel Macron calls "France's shame".

A wave of purple flags and signs snaked from the Place de l'Opera through eastern Paris amid an unprecedented public campaign to decry violence against women and honour the 130 women activists say have been killed in France this year by a current or former partner.

While France has a progressive reputation and pushes for women's rights around the world, it has among the highest rates in Europe of domestic violence, in part because of poor police response. Many of the women killed this year had previously sought help from police.

Women hold placards as they march against domestic violence in Paris. Photo / AP

At the march — one of the biggest demonstrations this year in Paris — French film and TV stars joined abuse victims and activists calling for an end to "femicide". Many held banners reading "Sick of Rape".

The protest came ahead of the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women today and is aimed at pressuring the French Government before it unveils new measures this week to tackle the problem.

"We live in a culture that finds excuses for assailants," said Alyssa Ahrabare, spokeswoman for Osez le Feminisme (Try feminism).

