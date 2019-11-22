A pregnant woman's death continues to be surrounded in mystery, after her "entirely undressed" body was found in a woodland in France, mauled by dogs.

French police have carried out DNA tests on 67 dogs to try to identify those that attacked Elisa Pilarski, 29.

She was found dead on Saturday, in woodland 90km northeast of Paris.

A post-mortem revealed she died of bleeding after several dog bites to the upper and lower limbs and the head.

There was a deer hunt with hounds underway in the forest where Pilarski was walking her dog.

Frederic Trinh, the public prosecutor leading the investigation into Pilarski's death, revealed DNA tests have been done on several dogs that were in the hunting party.

However, France's main hunting association says none of the hounds that have been tested bore bite marks.

Antoine Gallon, the federation's communications director, says the woman's dog Curtis would have put up a fight if his owner was under attack, and the dogs would have marks. from that fight.

The time of Pilarksi's death, between 1 and 1.30pm, also raises suspicions as the hounds reportedly only began hunting at 1.30pm.

The police in France have launched an investigation against persons unknown.

Pilarski's partner Christophe told France's BFM news channel that when he arrived on the scene, he saw a pack of "around 30" dogs near a ravine where his wife's body was found. He also said the couple's dog had been bitten on the head.

Sobbing, he told BFM he initially saw what he thought was a log but turned out to be his wife's stomach.

He said she was "entirely undressed" and "bitten all over".

"She was devoured everywhere," he said.