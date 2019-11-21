A teenage boy has admitted to murdering a girl because he thought she was pregnant with his child.

Isiah Lynch, a 13-year-old boy from Ohio, US, admitted to murdering Sylvia McGee, 14.

He has been sentenced to seven years in a youth prison, as he was not tried as an adult.

According to prosecutors, McGee and Michael Boykins, a mutual friend, spent time together on March 30.

Advertisement

The trio had attended the same elementary school together and knew each other.

Lynch reportedly heard rumours that McGee, who was not his girlfriend, was pregnant.

He then shot her in the head with a handgun.

"That is what I believe got this whole thing started," Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Cordova said.

"There was no evidence of any other reason for this," she added.

Boykins pleaded guilty to tempering with evidence and will serve at least one year in a youth prison too.

An autopsy revealed McGee was not pregnant.

Her family say the sentence is not enough.

Advertisement

"It's still not closure," her great aunt Carline Hanley told local media.

"She didn't deserve that. She wasn't that type of a kid. She was upbeat and funny. I just can't believe that he did that," she added.