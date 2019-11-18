Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

A pregnant 13-year-old has tragically died by suicide after she was allegedly gang raped by as many as six men while being held hostage in an apartment.

The teenager, known only by her nickname Pinkie, reportedly died just before midnight on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand — just four days after the incident took place.

Her 45-year-old mother reported Pinkie's ordeal to the police before her death, local news site Coconuts Bangkok said.

Advertisement

She informed authorities her daughter was held captive in Khlong Toei's Khlong Tan area on November 11 by a number of men, reports news.com.au.

The horror attack is then said to have left the teenager in a deep depression.

Police told the outlet that they had identified two suspects and arrested one of them after a raid on his home found an unregistered firearm.

"Both suspects face charges for collaborating to sexually abuse the girl," a Royal Thai Police spokesperson told the publication.

"There were two girls, two boys on the night of the incident. One of the girls, Pinkie, is dead. Warrants have been issued for both boys."

A 13-year-old girl has died by suicide just days after she was allegedly gang raped by up to six men. Photo / Supplied

Following the attack, which occurred on Thailand's famous annual Festival of Lights, Pinkie is said to have shared a string of chilling messages on Facebook.

One read: "I'm about to go" and was accompanied with a photo of the teen in distress.

Another said: "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have gone a long time ago."

Advertisement

It's not clear how far along Pinkie was with her pregnancy, but The Mirror reported she found out she was pregnant a month before her death.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -