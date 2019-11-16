Shocking footage shows people running for their lives during shooting at a high school football game in the US.
The shooting happened this afternoon (NZ time) in Pleasantville, New Jersey.
Video posted to social media shows players and audience jumping fences and laying on the ground for cover.
Local media reports at least two people were injured - including a child.
The shooting occured on Friday evening, local time, during the game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools, at a field near the Jersey Shore.
More to come.