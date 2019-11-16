Shocking footage shows people running for their lives during shooting at a high school football game in the US.

The shooting happened this afternoon (NZ time) in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Video posted to social media shows players and audience jumping fences and laying on the ground for cover.

Breaking: As the shooting happens at the Camden/Pleasantville football game. People running, jumping fences, laying on the ground. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XzViuszadX — Mike Nik (@6abcmike) November 16, 2019

Local media reports at least two people were injured - including a child.

Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS >> At least two people were injured - including a child - at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey. https://t.co/viiVUsbYcN — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 16, 2019

The shooting occured on Friday evening, local time, during the game between Pleasantville and Camden high schools, at a field near the Jersey Shore.

More to come.