Marissa Rodriguez is still grieving the death of her 1-year-old twins, who died after her husband left them locked in a hot car for eight hours.

She says she stands by her husband, war veteran Juan Rodriguez, who called her in a panic once he realised he had left the children in the car for that long.

The father forgot the children in the car, in 42-degree heat, in July this year.

The twins died of heatstroke.

The grieving mum told TV host Dr Phil the dad mistakenly believed he had dropped them off at daycare, on his way to work.

The father and the twins. Photo / Facebook

She says she wants other parents to learn from the tragedy that struck her family.

In a clip promoting the Dr Phil interview, she described the moment her husband called her at work to give her the news.

"My husband called me, I was working. The first call was about 4 or so.

"He told me, 'All right, it's your turn to pick up the kids'.

"He was going to a military event and he generally brought the kids to daycare, but we switched on who picked them up," she explained.

"I said, 'No problem, I'll pick them up. I was still working for another hour at least.

"I got on the phone with a client. He called my cell phone back again and I just ignored it because I was working.

"I realised he had left me a voicemail, which he doesn't normally do.

"He called again. I got off the phone and I heard him say that they were gone."

She told Dr Phil every time her 4-year-old boy sees her cry for her lost babies, he gives her a hug and says "you're going to see me grow up".

"It's heartwarming, but it's also very heartbreaking."

Marissa with Luna and Phoenix before their tragic death in New York City in July. Photo / Facebook

In a previous interview with NBC New York, she explained why she is standing by her husband.

"I need him by my side to go through this together," she said.

"Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband.

"He is a good person and great father, and I know he would've never done anything to hurt our children intentionally."

She says she struggles with grief daily and feels guilty for doing anything for "pleasure".