• A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales;

• Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven face "catastrophic fire danger";

• A number of Sydney suburbs are close to bushland and at risk;

• 54 fires burning in NSW, 26 of them uncontained, 13 designated "watch and act";

• Cool change expected in the early evening, which could see fires change direction;

• 54 fires burning in Queensland, with the blaze at Cobraball still uncontrolled;

• Hundreds of schools across both states closed today.

The entire Greater Sydney region will experience "catastrophic" fire conditions today, with authorities clarifying those at the greatest risk are in "bush prone" areas.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has warned residents to leave homes immediately in areas facing the greatest danger, taking their pets with them.

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said this morning that "under the catastrophic conditions, not being in bush fire prone areas is clearly the safest option".

"Leaving early and leaving well ahead of any fire in your area is the safest option.

"Safest options might include going to a local shopping centre, going into town where you're not in the bushfire prone area."

'Very dangerous situation'

12.15pm:

BOM meteorologist Grace Legge was on ABC News a short time ago. She explained the rise in wind strength NSW is currently seeing, as well as the dangerous weather change predicted for this afternoon and evening.

"Unfortunately, we are already starting to see those winds pick up," Legge said.

They're as high as 40km/h in the Tablelands, and around 60km/h in the alpine regions. Those numbers are only going to get higher.

"We're going to see the gusts getting to 60km/h, to 80km/h. We are starting to see damaging winds of 90km/h, more in southern parts and elevated areas," Legge said.

"At the moment it's still on the southern end, it's still in Victoria, but it's going to start moving in the next couple of hours through into NSW.

"It is a very dangerous situation, with these strong winds, that hot, extremely dry air mass moving through. It does mean that any fires will spread quickly and will be very severe. And of course when that wind change goes through, that makes everything more complicated and more dangerous."

Legge was asked when the critical southerly change would hit.

"I'm just going to refer to my notes to make sure I get this right, because it is so important," she said.

"We're expecting it to move through the Shoalhaven later this afternoon. Places like Nowra, probably around 5pm. And then moving through Sydney around 7pm to 8pm before continuing up the coast, and getting to places like Taree probably around 11pm to 12am tonight."

The situation is different in Queensland, with NSW bearing "the brunt" of the winds. But that will change tomorrow.

"It won't reach Queensland until tomorrow morning. That means they'll have another day of seeing the severe fire dangers," Legge said.

"It will still be very dangerous there."

High winds to hit Queensland, too

11.58am

Queensland is not facing the same level of danger as NSW today, but that doesn't mean you should be complacent.

The Bureau of Meteorology says dry and windy conditions will increase in the state's southeast this afternoon, and become an even bigger problem tomorrow.

Here's a handy chart breaking down which areas will be most severely affected.

Wind conditions start to worsen

11.50am:

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons just delivered an update on the morning's conditions in NSW.

"In most areas, reasonably calm this morning. However, we have seen an increase in the number of fires reaching watch and act alert level, which is indicative of things changing on the ground," Fitzsimmons said.

"We're seeing some spread in the fires, particularly up in northern NSW. We are keeping a close eye on the conditions.

"We are starting to see an increase in the winds, particularly across the ranges."

There are winds of 30km/h already in the Northern Tablelands, 40km/h in the Central and Southern Tablelands, and as high as 60km/h through the alpine regions.

Those winds are expected to strengthen further from about 10am (NSW time) onwards before the onset of the worst conditions around lunchtime and the early afternoon.

"Now is the time to exercise those decisions to leave, leave early and go to safer locations. Safer towns and villages, or safer places in your local community, such as the shopping centres and so on," Fitzsimmons said.

"For the rest of the day, we really need people to stay alert, stay informed and stay safe."

There isn't any fire activity in the Sydney area yet.

Heed the messages: Premier

"Please make sure you heed the messages no matter where you are, whether you are in our regions, whether you are in metropolitan areas," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said earlier this morning.

"Anywhere near bushland is at threat today.

"We need to make sure every community member takes the opportunity to assess their situation and act with precaution in every possible manner."

NSW is on track to experience the fire conditions predicted. Catastrophic fire danger is forecast for Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter & Illawarra/Shoalhaven. There is widespread Severe & Extreme fire danger. At 9am, there are 57 fires, 28 are uncontained. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/SYi2dVN46y — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 11, 2019

The Greater Sydney area spans west to the Blue Mountains and north to the Central Coast.

The Greater Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven areas, including Wollongong to the south of Sydney, have also been given a catastrophic fire danger rating for Tuesday — as bad as it gets.

The highest level of "catastrophic fire danger" is forecast for the Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney and Illawarra/Shoalhaven regions, while "extreme fire danger" is the warning for the North Coast, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, New England, Northern Slopes and North Western areas.

"Severe fire danger" is forecast for the Far North Coast, Far South Coast and Monaro Alpine, while a "very high" risk is forecast for the Upper Central West Plains, Lower Central West Plains and Southern Slopes.

To compound the threat, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting hot, dry and gusty winds on Tuesday followed by a cold front expected to sweep through in the early evening that could see the intense flames quickly change direction.

Weatherzone Meteorologist Ben Domensino said Tuesday's dry "southerly buster" will cause any fires burning near the NSW coast to "abruptly change direction".

"Is the NSW RFS telling people to evacuate? No," the service tweeted overnight.

"A simple thing to do is avoid bush fire prone areas.

"Safer areas may be a large town or city, shopping centres or facilities far away from bushland areas."

Yesterday, NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said under the warning, symbolised by thick black and red lines, people "can expect the most extraordinary fire behaviour".

"It is not without question that spotting activity can be well and truly over 20 kilometres ahead of the main fire front," he said.

Tuesday marks the first day since the new NSW fire danger ratings were introduced in 2009 that Sydney has been considered at a "catastrophic" risk.

Disaster modelling consultancy Risk Frontiers has found more than 100,000 homes in the Sydney bracket are within 100m of bushland, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Almost a third of those are on Sydney's north shore including about 15,000 properties across Turramurra, Hornsby, Wahroonga and Thornleigh.

A statewide total fire ban remains in force today due to dangerous fire conditions. Catastrophic fire danger in Sydney, Hunter, Illawarra. Widespread severe and extreme fire danger. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/W1DIr1Mmeu — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 11, 2019

Springwood in the Blue Mountains has almost 6500 properties close to or in the bush, with another 4000 in neighbouring Blaxland.

Almost 9000 homes in Engadine and Menai, to the south of the city in the Sutherland Shire, are also considered at-risk areas, according to the Risk Frontiers modelling.

The data analysis revealed barely any properties in the inner west, eastern suburbs or western suburbs surrounding Parramatta were within 100m of bushland.

The consultancy's resilience general manager Andrew Gissing said when looking back at devastating bushfires in the past, such as Tathra in 2018, the distance from the bushland is the single most important factor determining the probability of a building being destroyed.

He told the SMH the vast majority of homes destroyed in fires are within 500m of bushland.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast hot, sunny and windy conditions in Sydney today with a "gusty southerly change" in the early evening.

A smoke haze settled over Sydney on Tuesday morning. The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has issued a "poor" air quality forecast for the city due to elevated levels of "atmospheric particulate matter" across the day.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said today is "a day to mitigate for your own risk".

"That means that under legislation, it is the law for you to obey the directions of any RFS officer or any other emergency service officer for your own safety," he said.

"No ifs, no buts. You've got to do it."

There are 3000 firefighters deployed or on standby across NSW today.