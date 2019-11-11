A "hero" teen who survived last week's ambush which killed nine people in Mexico has recalled the horrifying details of what happened that day.

On November 4, Devin Langford said he was in the car with his family in the Mexican border state of Sonora when men wearing bulletproof vests started shooting at them with long guns, ABC News reports.

His mother, Dawna Langford, and his younger brothers, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, were among the nine women and children killed in the gruesome attack.

Christina Langford was shot dead but her baby daughter survived.

Speaking on Good Morning American his first interview, the 13-year-old said his mother tried to start the car when the men started firing rapidly at them.

"She was trying to pray to the lord, and she was trying to start the car up to get out of there ... but I'm pretty sure they shot something so the car wouldn't even start," he said.

Devin said the last words his mother said to him before she was fatally shot was "get down right now".

He added: "Afterward, they got us out of the car, and they just got us on the floor and then they drove off," he added.

The unharmed teen then walked 23km to find help after hiding his siblings in the bushes and covering them with branches.

He said that he tried to bring the other children with him, but most of them - including his sister, Kylie, who was shot in the foot and his baby brother, Brixon, who was hit in the chest - were too injured to travel.

The bullet-riddled and burned-out vehicle that was driven by Rhonita Miller. Photo / via AP

"We walked a little while until we couldn't carry them no more. And so we put them in the bushes so they wouldn't get hit or nothing. So I started walking," Devin said.

"Every one of them were bleeding really bad. So I was trying to get in a rush to get there."

He said the shooters had long guns and he feared for his life the entire trip, wondering if there were others out there following him or even trying to kill him.

At the same time, he was mourning the loss of his mother and two brothers who died in the massacre.

Devin said he prayed over and over again for his family to pull through after the horrific event.

Even though Devin said he doesn't feel like a hero, his father said there's no doubt in his mind that his son saved lives and that his boy is simply a hero.

Children of the extended LeBaron family, who were injured in an ambush are taken aboard a Mexican Airforce helicopter to be flown to the Mexico-US border. Photo / AP

"Every one of my children that survived re living miracles," Langford said. "How many bullet holes were fired into that vehicle … at that horrific scene and how many children were involved ... it's beyond amazing that they survived."

After the event, Devin said he was focusing on helping his siblings heal and keeping his mother's memory alive.

"She was a nice person and a brave woman that tried to save her kids," he said.

Police said the mums — Christina Langford Johnson, Dawna Ray Langford and Rhonita LeBaron — had been driving the three SUVs on a remote and unpaved mountain road at around 1pm on Monday local time when they were attacked.

Rhonita LeBaron died along with four of her children. Photo / Supplied

The cars, filled with children, had been travelling from the Mormon community of La Mora in the Mexican state of Sonora down to Pancho Villa in Chihuahua.

The three families had left the community together but a flat tyre delayed one of the families.

The bloodshed took place in a remote, mountainous area in northern Mexico where the Sinaloa cartel has been engaged in a turf war.