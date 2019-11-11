Police say a convertible traveling at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building, killing both of the car's occupants.
Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6.30am Sunday.
The car hit the centre median, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.
Shocking photos from the scene show a gaping hole in the second story of the brick building.
Skid marks were visible across the four lanes of the road leading up to the building.
Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector.
Sgt. Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.
- AP