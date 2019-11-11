Police say a convertible traveling at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building, killing both of the car's occupants.

Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6.30am Sunday.

The car hit the centre median, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.

Braden DeMartin, right, 22, and Daniel Foley, left, 23, died in the 6.30am Sunday crash.

Shocking photos from the scene show a gaping hole in the second story of the brick building.

Advertisement

Skid marks were visible across the four lanes of the road leading up to the building.

Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector.

The Porsche crashed into the second floor of the house. Photo / via Twitter

A Porsche is removed form the second story of a building after the convertible went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey commercial building. Photo / AP

A Porsche is removed form the second story of a building after the convertible went airborne and crashed into the second floor. Photo / AP

The wrecked Porsche. Photo / via Twitter

Sgt. Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses, including a counseling service and a real estate company.

The pair died on impact. Photo / via Facebook

- AP