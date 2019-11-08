Devastating bushfires have ripped through parts of Northern New South Wales and South East Queensland, leaving one person dead and destroying at least 100 homes.

The body was found at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes in NSW, the state's Rural Fire Service confirmed, while another two remain unaccounted for and 30 injured.

At 6.30am Australian time, 77 bush or grass fires continued to burn with 42 of those identified by the NSW Rural Fire Service as "uncontained".

Six fires are currently listed as at emergency levels in the state, forcing firefighters into "uncharted territory", while another nine are at watch and act level.

Firefighters have located the remains of a person in a vehicle at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes. Two people remain unaccounted for after yesterday's bush fires. NSW RFS is working with @nswpolice. #nswrfs #nswfires — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 8, 2019

"We are still seeing erratic and dangerous fire behaviour across the remainder of fire grounds, which continues to pose a threat to homes," the RFS said this morning.

NSW Rural Fire Service shared footage to show the dangerous coniditions for firefighters and residents evacuating the bushfires. Photo / Twitter

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he had previously only seen six to eight emergency-level blazes at once, meaning the current situation was "unprecedented".

"Unfortunately we are in uncharted territory this afternoon — we've never seen this many fires concurrently at emergency warning level," he said on Friday.

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Lower Beechmont bushfire as at 6.00am Sat 9 Nov: https://t.co/QCujiHWrhE — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 8, 2019

At this stage, it appears at least 100 homes have been destroyed in yesterday's bush fires. Three people are unaccounted for. More than 30 people have been injured. At 6:30am there are 77 bush or grass fires with 42 uncontained. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/WtB9O671bU — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 8, 2019

On Friday evening the NSW Rural Fire Service reported 82 fires burning with 12 of them at emergency level, mostly across the north coast and northern NSW from the Blue Mountains to the Queensland border.

"It's a very dynamic, it's a very volatile and it's a very dangerous set of circumstances that we're experiencing."

Prime Minster Scott Morrison said he was receiving regular updates and urged residents to listen to emergency services.

"Incredibly concerning there are a large number of bushfires burning at emergency levels in NSW and Qld … I'm getting regular updates and we stand ready to offer any assistance needed," he tweeted.