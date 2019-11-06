The family has deep roots in Mexico and a history of speaking out about the criminal groups that plague their region.

At least nine members of a Mormon family that has in the past spoken up against Mexican drug cartels were killed Monday when their vehicles were ambushed by gunmen in a violent region of northern Mexico, family members said. The victims included six children and their mothers. Some were shot and some burned to death when the gunmen set at least one of the family's vehicles afire.

The victims included six children and their mothers. One of the vehicles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Who were the victims?

Related articles:

How did the attack start?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Are there any suspects?

Was it a targeted attack?

How have Mexico and the US reacted?