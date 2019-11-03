The sweeping deal, signed by the head of a provincial government and executives from a Beijing-based conglomerate, had shocked residents.

A Chinese company's agreement to lease an entire island in the South Pacific has been ruled illegal by the attorney general of the Solomon Islands, reversing or at least delaying a major push into a location long prized for its strategic value.

The deal for the island, Tulagi — a headquarters for world powers both before and during World War II — granted exclusive development rights for at least 75 years. It was signed by the head of the provincial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.