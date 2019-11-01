Warning: This article may be confronting for some readers.

A shocking video of Jeffrey Epstein's notorious "Paedophile Island" has revealed a secret underground lair and an unusual "sex temple" with fake doors.

The video clip also shows the seedy outdoor massage space where underage girls would pamper the registered sex offender.

Luke Rudkowski of the anti-corruption organisation We Are Change and Jeff Berwick sneaked onto Epstein's private island, Little St James, three months after the FBI raided the hideaway.

The pair were quickly forced to leave the property when they were chased by apparent staff that still worked on the island.

It's been reported Epstein allegedly hid young girls he enslaved in underground rooms below the temple and in other parts of the island.

The 'sex temple' at the centre of abuse claims against Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / wearechange.org

Closer inspection reveals its doors are painted on and feature Epstein's initials. Photo / wearechange.org

The video begins with Berwick saying, "Well hello from Jeffrey Epstein's island … walking around the whole island. There's no one here. Oddly, oddly quiet."

However, his friend then shouts, "They're on golf carts … get the f**k out of here."

The video gives firm insight into the lifestyle of the perverted billionaire and his $28.2 million island.

A small sign with the words "Keep Calm and Carry On" written across was featured in one of Eptein's offices.

The pair explored a few of the island's underground rooms and the gold-tipped temple where young girls were said to have been abused.

The outdoor massage room where underage girls would pamper the shamed financier. Photo / wearechange.org

In the video two doors on the infamous temple were fake and painted on upon closer inspection. Jeffrey Epstein had his initials scrawled on the structure.

In August, FBI agents travelling on speedboats to the private island raided the property as part of a probe into sex trafficking allegations, following his death in prison.

The probe came after Epstein – who was awaiting trial on child sex abuse charges – died in his New York City jail cell.

EPSTEIN'S DEATH 'LOOKS LIKE MURDER', SAYS FORENSIC EXPERT

Former American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Edward Epstein. Photo / File

The body of disgraced billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell in August, bore telltale signs of homicide despite an official suicide ruling, a former New York City medical examiner has claimed.

Dr Michael Baden raised concerns on Wednesday on Fox News about the New York City medical examiner's findings that ruled Epstein's death a suicide. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier's death to rest.

New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr Barbara Sampson said she stands "firmly" behind her findings.

The clip also shows a bizarre underground bunker dug into the side of a mound. Photo / wearechange.org

Sampson said no conclusions should be drawn from a lone injury or piece of evidence.

"In forensics, it's a general principle that all information from all aspects of an investigation must be considered together," Sampson said. "Everything must be consistent and nothing can be inconsistent, and no one finding can be taken in isolation. You can't draw a conclusion from one finding. Everything about the case has to be considered."

Baden told Fox News the findings of the autopsy were more consistent with homicidal strangulation.

Epstein, 66, had two fractures on the left and right sides of his Adam's apple, as well as one fracture above the Adam's apple, said Dr Baden, who has examined more than 20,000 bodies.

One of Epstein's offices complete with a 'Keep Calm and Carry On' sign. Photo / wearechange.org

