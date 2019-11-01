The president filed a "declaration of domicile" last month saying that his property in Palm Beach will be his permanent residence.

He came of age in Queens, built Trump Tower, starred in The Apprentice, bankrupted his businesses six times, and drew cheering crowds and angry protesters to Fifth Avenue after his election. Through it all, President Donald Trump — rich, bombastic and to many Americans the epitome of a New Yorker — was intertwined with the city he called his lifelong home.

No longer.

In late September, Trump changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, according to

