First Harry Macklowe installed a giant photo of his new wife on the side of a building. Now he's feuding with his ex-wife over nearly $1.5 billion in art.

There is the US$72 million ($112 million) apartment, so large it runs the full length of one side of the Plaza Hotel, with windows overlooking Central Park. A second Manhattan apartment is high up in one of the tallest buildings in the Western Hemisphere, along the so-called Billionaires' Row.

The US$19 million ($29 million) house in the Hamptons on Long Island has neighbours with boldface names, including Martha Stewart and Steven

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.