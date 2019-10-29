A prostitute tried to extort a married man after secretly recording their sexual encounter and posting it on Facebook, court documents reveal.

Kailynn Havannah Alexandria Moore-Jones, 22, recorded an intimate threesome with the Missouri man and another woman after exchanging messages to meet up on an escort website, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The prostitute then bombarded the man with calls, texts, emails and Facebook messages demanding he pay her US$15,000 ($26,000) or else she would post the intimate footage of their interaction on Facebook.

When the victim did not pay Moore-Jones the US$15,000 she demanded, she posted their sexual encounter on his Facebook page as well as his wife's and employer's. Photo / Facebook

According to an affidavit the man sent US$2200 in three bank transfers to Moore-Jones but she was not satisfied and demanded more.

Shortly after receiving the money, she posted the video on the man's Facebook page as well as his wife's and employers, the affidavit reveals.

After the video went public, the victim turned to the FBI for help.

The man called Moore-Jones while the FBI tapped in.

The prostitute agreed to take the video down and has since been arrested in Tuscon, Arizona.