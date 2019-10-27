President Donald Trump will make a "major statement" at the White House at 9am on Sunday (US time), amid rumours Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed by US-led forces.

Al-Baghdadi, the elusive militant who has been the subject of an international manhunt, has been in hiding for five years.

He has reportedly been killed in Idlib, Syria, after a raid, according to a senior US defence official. The CIA assisted in locating the Isis leader, CNN reported.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Baghdadi became the leader of Islamic State of Iraq (ISI) in 2010. In 2013, ISI declared its absorption of an al Qaeda-backed militant group in Syria and Baghdadi said that his group will now be known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).

Trump gave an indication that something was afoot earlier on Saturday night when he tweeted without explanation, "Something very big has just happened!"

An administration official told CNN that the announcement is foreign policy related.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Newsweek, citing a US Army official briefed on the result of the operation, said al-Baghdadi had been killed in the raid.

Newsweek reported the president the mission nearly a week before it took place.

An image grab taken from a video released on July 5, 2014 by Al-Furqan Media shows alleged Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi preaching. Photo / Getty Images

Early reports suggests Baghdadi may have detonated his suicide vest in the raid, killing himself.

Trump was expected to make the statement in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, which he has used to make a number of major announcements.

Just last week he used the same room to announce that a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurds had taken hold.

- additional reporting wires