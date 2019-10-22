A Warning, by the Trump White House official who wrote an Op-Ed for The New York Times last year, is expected to be published in November.

An anonymous Trump administration official who published a September 2018 essay in The New York Times, about the active resistance to the president's agenda and behavior from within his own administration, will publish a book next month.

The author, who has not been publicly identified, created an uproar when he or she wrote in an op-ed last year that many of President Donald Trump's senior officials "are working diligently from within to frustrate parts

