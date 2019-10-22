The body of a Comanchero bikie has been found in Gold Coast bushland after a desperate weekend search by his family and friends.

It comes after a deadly car crash which killed his mate and business partner on Friday night, hours after the pair were last seen together at a pub.

Shane Ross' body was found near the bridge on the corner of the Pacific Highway and Tallebudgera Creek Rd in Burleigh Heads around 1.30pm on Monday.

"Detectives are investigating the man's possible links to a 47-year-old Pimpama man who died in a fatal traffic crash at Tallebudgera on Friday night," Queensland Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Nine News this morning reported that Mr Ross, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

"Obviously some sort of altercation has occurred and as a result, this male person is now deceased," Acting Superintendent Brendan Smith said.

Mr Ross was the founder of MONSTR clothing, and T-shirts have since been left at the scene.

A candle, t shirts and beers laid in tribute for Shane Ross who was found dead in Tallebudgera by a friend yesterday. Police investigating links to a fatal car crash nearby which killed his mate @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/zzk8xXYZcn — Jess Millward (@JessMillward9) October 21, 2019

His friend Cameron Martin, 47, died in a single-vehicle crash between one and one-and-a-half kilometres away, news.com.au reported.

"Just before 9.15pm (on Friday) a Mercedes Benz was travelling along Tallebudgera Creek Rd when it lost control and crashed into a tree," police said.

"Witnesses, including an off-duty police officer, rendered assistance to the sole occupant of the vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency services."

Shane Ross' body was found in Gold Coast bushland on Monday afternoon. Photo / Facebook

Mr Martin could not be saved and died at the scene.

Mr Ross' father, Les, spoke to Nine News on Monday before his son's body was found.

Advertisement

"Just want to know where he is," he said with a wavering voice.

"It's not like him. "Everybody (is) worried about him. We just want him back."

Supt Smith confirmed the man found in the "long grass", Mr Ross, was a member of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang and his death was being treated as suspicious.

"The bikie lifestyle carries its own risks," he told reporters on Monday afternoon.

"Anyone who thinks a bikie is a motorcycle enthusiast is kidding themselves. They are criminals and criminal behaviour has risks."

Mr Ross' injuries are not believed to have been self-inflicted.

Police divers are on scene at Martin Sheil Park, where the body of Shane Ross was found yesterday @7NewsGoldCoast @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/FCl3ldbNfe — Amelia Adam (@AmeliaAdam1) October 21, 2019

Supt Smith said Mr Ross and Mr Martin were "business partners and friends" who were spotted together at a licensed venue in Pimpama earlier on Friday night.

He said they will be investigating the connection between the two scenes and "why one was here, one was there".

"It's not a crime of opportunity, these people are known to each other," Supt Smith said.

"We would like to get to the bottom of it as soon as possible."

Initial investigations indicate Mr Ross was not in the car with Mr Martin when it crashed and died in the park where his body was found.

"Given the nature of his (Mr Ross') injury, I would suggest that it hasn't happened elsewhere, it's happened where it is," Supt Smith said.

He described it as "a tragic set of circumstances".

One woman told the Gold Coast Bulletin she heard several gunshots in the park on Friday night.

Cameron Martin died in a crash on Friday. Photo / Facebook

"It was two successions, like bang, bang, bang and then again," she said.

Mr Ross was last week convicted at Campbelltown Local Court in Sydney's southwest for fraud offences related to luxury cars, being dishonestly obtaining property by deception and three counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime totalling less than $100,000.

The vehicles were sourced by a criminal syndicate across NSW and Queensland, which according to the Gold Coast Bulletin defrauded financial institutions of about $4.5 million.

He was sentenced on October 14 to 18 months in jail but was allowed to serve the prison term by way of an intensive correction order, meaning he was not to commit any offence in that time period and was required to submit to supervision by a community corrections officer at Tweed Heads.

He was also forced to forfeit a 2016 Ford Ranger vehicle and 2014 GTS Holden Commodore to NSW.

Friend of the pair, Nick Dalton, posted a tribute to Mr Martin on Facebook on Saturday.

"You made such a big impact to many of us in the car community and you will be sadly missed, my heart is completely empty mate," he wrote.

On Sunday, Mr Dalton put a call out for any information about Mr Ross.

"If anyone has seen or heard from him after 7pm Friday night could you please make contact with me ASAP," he wrote.

"Rossy if you're reading this please make contact with me."

He updated his account on Monday afternoon to announce Mr Ross "was tragically found deceased by two of his very close friends".

"I would respectfully ask can everyone please give some space while we grieve," Mr Dalton wrote.

"Make sure tonight you have a corona for him."

Mr Ross' friend Sam Shephard also paid his respects.

"Love you brother, you have always been and treated me with respect and love," he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"I'm so sorry for the things that had happened and how things have ended for such a beautiful soul.

"You will be incredibly missed."

Queenslander Ryan Cobb said Mr Martin, the crash victim, had been "a genuinely nice guy".

"Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Cameron Martin," he said on Facebook.

"Was only just talking to you about the future of Monstr and Octane apparel last week.

"Rest In Peace mate."

Tributes also poured in for Mr Martin from the Hi-Torque Performance car workshop on the Gold Coast and jetski enthusiast groups.

"Our condolence goes out to the family and friends for the loss Cameron Martin, he will be sorely missed by many including the jetski family," Queensland Personal Watercraft Club said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

"Thank you for all wonderful things you have done and all the help you gave to others."

Investigations continue.