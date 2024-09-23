- A 30-year-old Namibian woman was arrested at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport for drug trafficking.
- Police recovered more than 60 bullet-shaped pellets of suspected cocaine after a medical X-ray confirmed foreign objects in her stomach.
- More than 13 million rand ($1.2m) of drugs have been seized at the airport in two months.
A suspected drug mule was arrested on arrival at South Africa’s busiest airport after X-rays showed she had swallowed scores of packages suspected to be cocaine.
The unnamed Namibian woman, 30, is the 10th suspected drug mule to be seized at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in the past two months.
Police said they had recovered more than 60 of the bullet-shaped pellets from her so far.