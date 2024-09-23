- A Russian missile, the Sarmat RS-28, failed to launch for the fourth time on Saturday.
- The missile exploded while being refuelled at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, leaving a massive crater.
- The Kremlin has not commented, but analysts say the incident reflects degrading Russian manufacturing.
A Russian missile touted as the “world’s deadliest weapon” failed to launch for the fourth time on Saturday, exploding as it was being refuelled at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome 500 miles north of Moscow.
Satellite images showed the nuclear-capable Sarmat RS-28 missile, nicknamed “Satan II”, left a crater on the launchpad, with damage visible to surrounding roads and buildings.
“The missile detonated in the silo, leaving a massive crater and destroying the test site,” said MeNMyRC, an open-source investigation project.
Four fire engines photographed at the test site had been “responding to a forest fire” that was probably linked to the failed launch, the project added.