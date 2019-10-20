Investigation reveals address book had multiple contacts for Prince Andrew.

Investigators probing the activities of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have discovered an address book with more than a dozen telephone numbers for Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, it is claimed.

Epstein's address book — discovered at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida — contained numbers for several of the Duke's residences.

One private investigator claims they included Buckingham Palace, Sunninghill Park — which the Duke shared with his former wife Sarah Ferguson until 2004 — and Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

Mike Fisten has claimed in an interview with Channel 4's Dispatches: "The book was a treasure trove of Jeffrey's activities ... this book showed us the scope of Jeffrey's travels, girls and contacts.

"If looking at the section in London, you could pick out the Duke of York, which is Prince Andrew.

"And when you look at that, under 'Duke of York' it shows Buckingham Palace, London.

"He has 13 phone numbers to contact the Duke. And [these numbers went everywhere], Wood Farm, Sunninghill, Sunninghill numbers, the Palace, his home number, his home email. He even had a phone number to his modem, I guess to call into his modem."

Fisten was one of the first investigators to interview Virginia Roberts, who has repeatedly claimed the Duke had sex with her when she was just 17.

Close examination by Dispatches of 1200 pages of documents made public by a Manhattan court now reveals that in her testimony Roberts claimed the third time the Duke had sex with her was during an orgy involving Epstein and about eight other girls.

She said in a court deposition in 2015: "The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn't really speak English."

The latest claims are bound to cause further embarrassment for the Duke, who has repeatedly denied having sex with Andrews and has said he never saw the disgraced financier do anything illegal during their friendship.

Fisten claims in his Dispatches interview it would have been impossible for Epstein's friends and acquaintances to spend any amount of time around him without suspicions.

"If you were around Jeffrey, you were around underage girls. He has no children. He has no nieces ... Come on. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that something was going on there," Fisten said.

Buckingham Palace repeated denials issued earlier this year.

It stated: "Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue" and: "It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation."