A man has been kicked in the head by a train conductor, after he filmed a selfie video dangerously close by a passing train.

A short video posted to social media shows the young man filming a video with headphones on, as an oncoming train can heard in the near distance. The train can be heard sounding its horn.

As the train suddenly passes, the man is flung forward, news.com.au reported.

"That guy just kicked me in the head!" the man in the video yells as the train passes by, clutching at his face.

Advertisement

The man was filming dangerously close to the train. Photo / Reddit

He cops a boot to the face. Photo / Reddit

A man has been kicked in the head by a train conductor, after he filmed a selfie video dangerously close by a passing train. Photo / Reddit

The video, posted to Reddit was titled "filming near passing train" and has attracted more than 3700 upvotes since it was shared earlier today.

It's unclear why the man was filming by the passing train. Picture: Reddit

Many shocked commenters said the man was lucky to be alive.

"I've never seen someone so happy to be kicked in the head before," one commenter said.

"That had to hurt," another said.

"If you've ever seen someone get hit by a train before, you'd be really glad it was a guy that kicked you, and not the train," another said.

"This guy nearly died," another said.

"Likely saved this dipsticks life," one commenter said. "Rather a boot to the noggin then some thing either going through your head or knocking it off."

Advertisement

"(He) could've died and he's thinking about the video," another commenter said.