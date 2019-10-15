A California mother has gone through a whirlwind of emotions after being reunited with her child that she was told was dead 15 minutes after giving birth.

Now, 29 years later and thanks to a DNA test Tina Bejarano has connected with her transgender son.

Bejarano gave birth when she was 17 and her mother told her she was not allowed to keep the child.

The next morning, Bejarano's mother lied to her and said the baby girl had died 15 minutes after it was born.

Although Bejarano's husband, Eric Gardere, was not the baby's biological father the couple celebrated the child's birthday every year alongside their five other children.

"It was a hard time every year," Gardere told Fox26 News.

"She would go into major depression," he added. "I would get depressed. I would cry all the time."

Kristin and his family have been communicating with his long-lost mother every day since the discovery. Photo / Eric Gardere

Last year, Bejarano got an email out of the blue. "I think we need to talk, it says we're related, and it says you're my mom," it read.

Her long-lost child that she had been mourning for years was alive and well and living in New Jersey with his wife and new baby.

"Looking at him just makes me want to cry," Bejarano told the news channel.

Kristin was adopted by a loving family five days after he was born and grew up in Las Vegas. He made the transition to a male years earlier that his biological mother was in complete support of.

"I don't care. I don't care if he's in transition. I don't care if he hasn't transitioned. I don't care. That's my kid," Bejarano told the news channel.

Gardere told Fox26 News that the couple has been communicating every day with Kristin for a few months now and plan to meet in person at the end of November in Los Banos, California.