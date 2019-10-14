A man has been shot dead in front of his teenage daughter and another man is fighting for life after their Queensland home was invaded early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Gleneagle home, in Queensland's Scenic Rim around an hour west of the Gold Coast, to reports a man had been shot.

Paramedics found the 48-year-old dad in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.

READ MORE:

• Frightening image shows Queensland fire's absolute ferocity

• Queensland man drives car into mosque, shouting offensive words

• Queensland: Sailing in the Whitsundays

• Queensland: Rise and shine

Advertisement

Despite their best efforts, he died just after 7am this morning.

Another man, aged 40, was rushed to hospital with minor injuries after the group allegedly bashed him with a hammer.

Police Inspector Jim Plowman confirmed this morning that a 13-year-old girl was in the Brittany Court home at the time of the incident and tragically witnessed her father being shot to death.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who might've seen the altercation early this morning.

Detectives are hunting for four men, believed to have fled from the scene after the incident.

"A black, new model, Holden Commodore utility with no registration plates was observed leaving the address and was last seen driving on the Mount Lindesay Highway," police said in a statement.



"Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed — or has dash camera footage or CCTV — of the vehicle, in the vicinity of Brittany Court before 6am today, to come forward."