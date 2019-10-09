Saltwater is killing wood;ands along the East Coast of the United States, sometimes surprisingly far from the sea. The New York Times reports.

Up and down the mid-Atlantic coast, sea levels are rising rapidly, creating stands of dead trees — often bleached, sometimes blackened — known as ghost forests.

The water is gaining as much as 5 millimetres per year in some places, well above the global average of 3.1 millimetres, driven by profound environmental shifts that include climate change.

Increasingly powerful storms, a consequence of a warming world, push seawater inland. More intense dry spells reduce freshwater flowing outward.

Chesapeake Bay's migrating marshes

"Cedar cemeteries" in New Jersey

On the North Carolina coast, fires and salt