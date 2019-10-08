A 27-year-old predatory paedophile has broken down in court, saying he "felt horrible" and hates himself for molesting a 7-year-old girl he abducted from a Queensland Kmart.

Father-of-two Sterling Mervyn Free was at a North Brisbane Kmart when he stalked a 7-year-old girl in the toy section and lured her away from her mother.

Free then drove the young girl to bushland 30 minutes away where he molested her before dropping her back at Kmart more than an hour later.

Free faced a sentencing hearing in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to deprivation of liberty, taking a child for immoral purposes and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

In court, video of the abduction played out, leaving members of the public gallery in tears.

Crown prosecutor Judy Geary called Free's offending brazen, determined and predatory.

Sterling Mervyn Free, a 27-year-old father of two daughters, will be sentenced on Friday. Photo / Facebook

She said the incident has scarred the girl, and said he "used her for his own sexual gratification".

The 27-year-old's semen was found on the girl's clothing, the court heard.

While admitting the offending was appalling, his defence barrister claimed Free has shown genuine remorse.

The court was told Free was a porn addict with a paedophilic disorder who was abused at a young age.

It is claimed he has trouble controlling his impulses, but that he's since "snapped out of it" and broke down in tears after feeling "horrible" about the attack.

Despite claims of remorse, Judge Julie Dick said it was obvious premeditation.

"There's an aspect of this that doesn't look too impulsive," she said. The prosecution has called for a 10-year jail sentence.

Free will be sentenced on Friday.