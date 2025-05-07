Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the US President during the Covid pandemic, has not been charged with negligent homicide in New Zealand, despite Facebook posts claiming he had been. Photo / Getty Images
New Zealand police have dismissed online reports that former White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci has been charged with negligent homicide.
False posts further allege Fauci is facing arrest warrants in 14 other nations, but his name did not appear on Interpol’s list of wanted persons as of May 6, 2025.
“Boom!!! Global hunt launched: New Zealand charges Fauci with 107,357 counts of negligible homicide,” an April 21 Facebook post from a New Zealand-based user said.
The post added that 14 nations “have issued international arrest warrants” for Fauci, including Brazil, South Africa, Italy, Hungary and the Philippines.
“He’s now viewed as the mastermind of medical tyranny. His fingerprints are on lockdowns, forced injections, censorship, and mass psychological warfare. Now, he’s facing the fire.”
The same claim proliferated across social media in Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia in early April. Many posts circulated among users in the United States.
Fauci, an immunologist who served as director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases between 1984 and 2022, came to wider attention at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when he was appointed to the White House coronavirus taskforce during the first term of US President Donald Trump.
After Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Fauci was appointed as his chief medical adviser, before stepping down in 2022.