Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

India and Pakistan may have an off-ramp after their clash - will they take it?

By Mujib Mashal and Salman Masood
New York Times·
7 mins to read

At least three civilians, including a child, were killed after India fired missiles at Pakistani territory early today. VIdeo / AFP

The question now, analysts say, is whether the two sides will claim victory as Pakistan asserts that it downed Indian jets and gauges the toll of India’s strikes.

For two weeks, as India promised a forceful response to a terrorist massacre that it linked to Pakistan, the only real question

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World