World

Trump picks wellness influencer Casey Means as US Surgeon General

AFP
3 mins to read

Casey Means describes herself as "a medical doctor, writer, tech entrepreneur, and aspiring regenerative gardener".

  • Donald Trump has nominated wellness influencer Casey Means as US Surgeon General, replacing Janette Nesheiwat.
  • Means, a former surgeon, will work under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Trump praised Means for her “MAHA” credentials and her focus on reversing the chronic disease epidemic.

United States President Donald Trump has picked a wellness influencer to be Surgeon-General, replacing his previous nominee one day before her Senate confirmation hearing was scheduled.

Casey Means, who describes herself online as a “former surgeon turned metabolic health evangelist”, was praised by Trump for her “MAHA” credentials – a reference to the “Make America Healthy Again” slogan.

She will work under Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy jnr, whose own appointment has raised concerns given his past promotion of vaccine-related conspiracy theories.

Trump’s previous pick for Surgeon-General was Janette Nesheiwat, a physician and former Fox News medical contributor, who would instead work “in another capacity” at the health department, he said.

Nesheiwat was due to have her confirmation hearing on Thursday morning, US time.

Trump did not offer a reason for the switch, but US media noted that Laura Loomer – a far-right ally of the President – had complained about Nesheiwat’s nomination because of her advocacy of the Covid vaccine and other concerns.

Loomer, known for claiming the 9/11 attacks were an inside job, has reportedly been successful in pushing for the firing of other officials, including the head of the National Security Agency in April.

Means holds a medical degree from Stanford University but does not currently practise. She co-authored a 2024 book called Good Energy, which focuses on the connection between diet and health.

She wrote the book with her brother Calley, who already serves as an adviser to Kennedy.

Trump said Means would work with Kennedy to “ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans”.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump called her achievements “absolutely outstanding” and said “Dr Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History”.

Surgeons general are nominated by the President and can play key roles in communicating public health information, though their power is limited.

Previous holders of the post have promoted health measures during the Covid pandemic and raised awareness on issues such as alcohol intake and the mental health impact of social media among young people.

– Agence France-Presse

