United States President Donald Trump has picked a wellness influencer to be Surgeon-General, replacing his previous nominee one day before her Senate confirmation hearing was scheduled.
Casey Means, who describes herself online as a “former surgeon turned metabolic health evangelist”, was praised by Trump for her “MAHA” credentials – a reference to the “Make America Healthy Again” slogan.
She will work under Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy jnr, whose own appointment has raised concerns given his past promotion of vaccine-related conspiracy theories.
Trump’s previous pick for Surgeon-General was Janette Nesheiwat, a physician and former Fox News medical contributor, who would instead work “in another capacity” at the health department, he said.