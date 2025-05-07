Nesheiwat was due to have her confirmation hearing on Thursday morning, US time.

Trump did not offer a reason for the switch, but US media noted that Laura Loomer – a far-right ally of the President – had complained about Nesheiwat’s nomination because of her advocacy of the Covid vaccine and other concerns.

Loomer, known for claiming the 9/11 attacks were an inside job, has reportedly been successful in pushing for the firing of other officials, including the head of the National Security Agency in April.

Means holds a medical degree from Stanford University but does not currently practise. She co-authored a 2024 book called Good Energy, which focuses on the connection between diet and health.

She wrote the book with her brother Calley, who already serves as an adviser to Kennedy.

Trump said Means would work with Kennedy to “ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans”.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump called her achievements “absolutely outstanding” and said “Dr Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History”.

Surgeons general are nominated by the President and can play key roles in communicating public health information, though their power is limited.

Previous holders of the post have promoted health measures during the Covid pandemic and raised awareness on issues such as alcohol intake and the mental health impact of social media among young people.

