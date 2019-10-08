A woman has broken down after heartless climate change protesters blocked her from getting to her dead mother's home to help clear away her belongings.

Sally's mother had died on Sunday, leaving the Melbourne woman distraught when protesters wouldn't let her through.

As she was attempting to reach her late mother;'s home on Tuesday, Sally broke down as protesters refused to move.

"I heard that these dickheads were here yesterday so I've come along this morning, and they're here again," she told A Current Affair fighting back tears.

"I want to get home and start organising all the clean up of all the medical stuff that was there because of the palliative care. The hospital bed that mum died in."

A woman known only as Sally (pictured) was left devastated after climate change protesters blocked her from getting to her late mother's house. Photo / A Current Affair

The woman was informed climate change was the reason behind the protest, but when she was told civil disobedience was their tactic, she lashed out.

"They think it's so important but what is important is the every day, good Australian people just trying to go about their everyday lives. It's not fair," she said.

One protester tried to step in front of Sally's car which prompted her to lash out verbally at the woman. Photo / A Current Affair

Eventually, once protesters became aware of Sally's situation, a number of them gave Sally room to drive through, however another protester decided to jump in front of her car and attempt to stop her.

As Sally started to drive past the lone protester she leaned out of her window and called the woman a 'bitch' as the protester apologised.