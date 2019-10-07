Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly digging up and having sex with a corpse, Daily Mail reports.

The teenagers were caught when the family of the dead 84-year-old woman went to visit her grave after she was buried on September 29 in Davao, the Philippines.

Isabel Bastatas' grave was robbed and her legs were poking out of the white coffin, reports said.

Relatives believe that the boys, who can not be identified, violated the grandmother's body as there were signs of sexual intercourse.

Digos City police are now investigating the alleged necrophilia.

"The arrest was made after witnesses came to us to help with the investigations," Lieutenant Colonel Ernesto Castillo said.

The two young suspects have been transferred to the Department of Social Welfare Development Office as police will now investigate what was stolen from the grave and how the body was interfered with.

Both of the boys have denied the allegations.