A UK cabinet minister fears a no-deal Brexit could lead to a rise in "dogging" by truck drivers on the side of British motorways.

According to Wikipedia, dogging is a "British English slang term for engaging in sexual acts in a public or semi-public place or watching others doing so".

The government minister believes a no-deal Brexit could lead to a surge in "lewd liaisons" sparked by traffic jams.

At last week's conservative party conference, The Sunday Times reports the cabinet minister is said to have expressed his concerns for Kent's lay-bys and quiet car parks in the wake of a potential no-deal Brexit.

The minister fears truck drivers will get bored and engage in lewd behaviour.

"One of the things we talk about in these no-deal meetings concerns hauliers and their activities," the minister said.

"The main thing is whether they will turn up at the Channel ports with the right paperwork. But there are also dogging hotspots all over the place."

There are fears that Kent will face months of congestion due to delays at ports in the event of a no-deal Brexit. However, none of the UK government's official documents on the matter mention the possibility of a surge in "dogging".

The minister is worried the delays on transport links to Dover could lead to a rise in the activity.

"Do Europeans even do dogging?" he reportedly added.

"There is something deeply British about dogging."