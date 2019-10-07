The trail that led investigators to one of Canada's elite cybercrime experts, a quiet analyst in the national police, began with an email.

Secrets for sale, it said, to a man who sold phones to cartels.

Investigators traced the email to Cameron Ortis, a veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, according to a US law enforcement official. Last month, Canadian prosecutors accused Ortis of passing on or offering secrets in 2015, and then gathering information in 2018, with the intent to do it again.

Under Canadian law, Ortis was "a person permanently bound to secrecy," and the charges against

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.