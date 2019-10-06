Evidence that the Paris police department missed warning signs about an employee who slashed four colleagues to death at its headquarters Thursday is prompting demands for a leadership shake-up.

At a news conference on Saturday, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said the killer, a 45-year-old computer technician who worked in police intelligence, had tried to justify to a colleague the killings in January 2015 at the magazine Charlie Hebdo and had done the same for other radical Islamist killings.

The disturbing statements he made after a dozen people were killed in the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris were reported to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.