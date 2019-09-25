A disturbing video was posted to Facebook of a young thug stamping and beating a sleeping homeless man while his teenage friend films and laughs.

The homeless man, only known as Jamie, is seen lying on the ground before the teenage attacker approaches him.

The attacker's friends can be heard laughing in the background as he continues to stomp on the victim.

Daily Mail reports that the victim has no recollection of being attacked.

Advertisement

The teenage thug stamped on the homeless man. Photo / Facebook

Jamie was helped by a homeless assistance group named The Albert Project to be taken to the hospital shortly after the offence.

"We are absolutely shocked by this behaviour," a spokesperson for The Albert Project said.

"He has been supplied with a new sleeping bag, new hoodie, socks and underwear, clean clothes, toiletries, snacks and he has been given a KFC.

'We will try and go the extra mile to help these guys because it's what we do and we do it all for you good people out there that rely on us."

The homeless man has been discharged from hospital and is having regular checks from The Albert Project volunteers.

The sickening video has been seen by Lancashire Police chiefs and hundreds of people on social media.

"I am absolutely appalled by what has happened to this poor, young homeless man in my hometown," Chris Webb, Lancashire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner said in a statement.

"We live in a town where we have a number of people with complex needs, and we are lucky that we have a tradition of close-knit communities that look out for one another."

Advertisement

"We work hard in this town to try and help protect our most vulnerable people, but unfortunately, this appalling act puts a bad stain on Blackpool."

"These young men bring shame to our town. They need to be brought to justice."

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service at around 5.30am to reports of an assault on Bank Hey St in Blackpool.

"We attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, had been assaulted by another group of men, causing a head injury.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault - ABH and is currently in police custody."