President Donald Trump declassified and released on Wednesday a reconstructed transcript of his 30-minute conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. The five-page document reveals the discussion between the two men that took place on July 25. A group of National Security Council officials referred to as "notetakers" transcribed the call from the White House Situation Room. Trump appears to have spoken to Zelenskiy from his residence.

There is a note of caution in the transcript: a footnote says it is not verbatim, and its text contains ellipses.

1. Trump asked for an investigation into the Bidens

Trump: "The other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2. Trump alluded to US aid, while not explicitly linking his request to unfreezing it, the document shows

Related articles:

3. Zelenskiy agreed to pursue an inquiry into the Bidens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4. Trump said Barr would call the Ukrainian president about another investigation

5. Trump cast aspersions on Western Europe and Germany as Ukrainian allies

6. Trump portrayed Giuliani, his personal lawyer, as an envoy