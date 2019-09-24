The brother of the pregnant mother who was hacked to death at a luxury South African resort has slammed any allegations that her death was a result of a "domestic dispute," News24 reports.

Kari Turner, who was three months pregnant, died at the scene and her husband Matthew Turner, 33, was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach.

Their 2-year-old son, Hayden, was unharmed in the attack.

Kari Turner's brother, Ian Crouch, spoke to Matthew Turner at the hospital who told him two men were responsible for his wife's death.

Advertisement

"He said he did manage to sort of grab the guy and there was a bit of a tussle down the stairs. After that, he doesn't have any recollection," Crouch told South African publication News24.

Crouch revealed that their room at the resort had no signs of forced entry but was "an absolute blood bath".

Matthew and Kari Turner on their wedding day. Photo / Facebook

A neighbour to the couple was alerted to an incident at the resort after hearing an argument coming from inside their room.

Crouch told News24 that the "commotion" the neighbour had heard has most likely triggered rumours that the incident was a result of a domestic dispute.

"This has caused complete chaos," Crouch said.

He also claims that when visiting the resort, he saw staff members being briefed by superiors to push the idea that it was a domestic incident between the couple.

"[A woman] said she had been told there was a party at the chalet and there had been a domestic dispute," Crouch said.

He also added that the woman had been informed to say no staff were present at the time of the attack.

Advertisement

Investigations are still ongoing for the attack.

Although police captain Dino Koena initially said one suspect had been identified, no arrests have been made.