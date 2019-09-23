Just the facts, in 40 sentences.

Comment by David Leonhardt:

Sometimes it's worth stepping back to look at the full picture.

President Donald Trump has pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election.

He urged a foreign country to intervene in the 2016 presidential election.

He divulged classified information to foreign officials.

He publicly undermined US intelligence agents while standing next to a hostile foreign autocrat.

He hired a national security adviser whom he knew had secretly worked as a foreign lobbyist.

He encourages foreign leaders to enrich him and his family by staying at his

