Two Red Cross workers were killed in a strike in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Two Red Cross workers were killed in a strike on their home in the Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the ICRC said on Sunday as it made an “urgent” appeal for a ceasefire in the conflict.

“We are heartbroken by the death of two dear colleagues, Ibrahim Eid and Ahmad Abu Hilal,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a social media statement.

The strike was carried out on Saturday, the ICRC added, without saying who staged the attack. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it carried out strikes in Khan Yunis on Saturday.

The ICRC said that Eid had worked as a weapons contamination officer for the ICRC and that Hilal had been a security guard at a Red Cross hospital.

“Their killing points to the intolerable civilians death toll in Gaza,” said the statement.