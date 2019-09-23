In her book, Know My Name, she fills in the details of her life before and after the Stanford sexual assault case that sparked outrage around the world.

Until recently, when friends came to Chanel Miller's apartment, she would throw a bag over the Glamour Woman of the Year award that she received in 2016.

It was given to Emily Doe, the name that identified her during the 2016 trial of Brock Turner, the Stanford University student charged with sexually assaulting her. He was found guilty, and at his sentencing hearing, she read a victim impact statement that would later

"I had no headline"

New experiences

"Chorus of voices"

Acceptance