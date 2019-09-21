Multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein's victims have revealed that he paid doctors and psychiatrists to prescribe them with tranquillisers and antidepressants, a report stated on Friday.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, Virginia Giuffre, who was recruited by Epstein at the age of 16, said that doctors prescribed her Xanax to endure the years of abuse.

The American financier provided medical care for his "sex salves", using his recommended doctors, according to New York Post.

"There were doctors and psychiatrists and gynaecologist visits. There were dentists who whitened our teeth," she told the newspaper.

"There was a doctor who gave me Xanax. What doctor in their right mind, who is supposed to protect their patients, gives girls and young women Xanax?"

22-year-old Sarah Ransome was trafficked from her native South Africa by Epstein and said she was prescribed lithium by a psychiatrist when she was on the verge of a mental breakdown.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre speak during a press conference outside a Manhattan court. Photo / AP

"You could see it in our faces … We were damaged, we were medicated," she told the Herald.

Lawyer Bradley Edwards called the procedure of prescribing medication to victims an "Epstein Process", the Herald reported.

Ms Edwards, who is suing federal prosecutors in South Florida over their handling of Epstein's sex trafficking case in 2008, has described the whole process as psychological manipulation.

"He would find out they have no home, no car, that they need a place to live, and he would provide a place to live," Ms Edwards told the Herald. "He can get you to the best doctors."