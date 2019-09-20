A potentially explosive complaint by a whistleblower in the intelligence community said to involve President Donald Trump was related to a series of actions that go beyond any single discussion with a foreign leader, according to interviews Thursday.

The complaint was related to multiple acts, Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for US spy agencies, told lawmakers during a private briefing, two officials familiar with it said. But he declined to discuss specifics, including whether the complaint involved the president, according to committee members.

Separately, a person familiar with the whistleblower's complaint said it involves in part a commitment that Trump

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.